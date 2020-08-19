Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9:24 pm on Tuesday.
This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next four-five days.
The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday. (ANI)
Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:11 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 9:24 pm on Tuesday.