Mumbai: Razor blade manufacture company catches fire in Thane

Thane (Mumbai) [India], June 20 (ANI): Fire broke out in the server room of Supermax company here in Thane on Thursday.

Three fire trucks had rushed to the spot as the server room was being engulfed in flames. As for now no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

The company's manufacturing center is located in Mumbai, Thane near Teen Hat Naka and stands opposite to the Eternity mall.

Fires like these have now become a common phenomenon in the state of Mumbai. In the last week on June 10 a factory was on fire in Goregaon. This is another recent example of such incidents. (ANI)

