Mumbai records 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Mumbai reported 1,297 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths on Friday.

"The total number of cases in Mumbai stands at 72,287 and the death toll is 4,177," the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar chaired a meeting at Pune's Council Hall to review the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths. (ANI)

