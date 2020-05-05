Mumbai records 635 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): As many as 635 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 9,758, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

Twenty six deaths were recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths to 387.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in the city till May 17. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

"The movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am," the police said. (ANI)

