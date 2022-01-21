Mumbai: Remo D'souza's brother-in-law dies by suicide, case registered

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Choreographer-Director Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law Jason Watkins died by suicide at his Yamuna Nagar residence in Andheri on Thursday, said police.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

"Choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem. A case has been registered; further investigation underway," said Mumbai Police.



According to a senior cop, the police received a phone call at around 12 pm, saying that a person has died by suicide inside flat no 302 of Yamuna Nagar at Andheri.

The Oshiwara police identified him as Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of Remo D'souza. He was 48.

The police took him to Cooper hospital and the doctors in the hospital declared him brought dead.

The police are taking statements from his 74-year-old father Desmond and sister Lizelle Remo D'souza.

The police have registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

