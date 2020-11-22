Mumbai reports 1092 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Mumbai reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,74,572.



According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 1,565 recoveries/discharges and 14 COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday.

As many as 2,51,509 recoveries/discharges and 10,654 deaths due to the deadly pathogen have been reported so far, while the active cases stand at 9,325 here.

Maharashtra has 79,873 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. (ANI)

