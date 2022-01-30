Mumbai reports 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hrs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): As many as 1,160 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in Mumbai has gone up to 10,45,630.



During the last 24 hours, 2,530 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in Mumbai to 10,15,451.

In Mumbai, 160 patients were hospitalised during the last 24 hours. Currently, with 37,573 beds out of a total of 2,268 being occupied by the patients, the bed occupancy rate is 6.0 per cent.

According to the state health department, Mumbai currently has 10,797 active cases of COVID-19.

Ten people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The current death toll in Mumbai due to the virus currently stands at 16,612. (ANI)

