Mumbai reports 1,242 more COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): A total of 1,242 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 66,507, including 29,347 active cases. While 33,491 patients have been discharged so far, and 3,669 deaths have taken place.

On the other hand, with the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while with 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients. (ANI)