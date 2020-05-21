Mumbai reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra tally mounts to 39,297

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): As many as 1,372 more people in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As of now, the state's tally stands at 39,297.

"A total of 1372 fresh COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths have been confirmed in Mumbai today. With this, the tally in the city now stands at 23,935, including 841 deaths," read an official statement issued by the BMC.

"Out of the 41 deaths, 29 patients were male and 12 female. Of them, 32 patients had co-morbidities. Till now, only person who died of COVID-19 was aged below 40. Eighteen people were above 60 and 18 people were between 40 to 60 years," it added.

The BMC also reported 25 more cases of coronavirus from Dharavi area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 14 deaths and 174 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district. "The death toll in the district now stands at 235 while total positive cases have mounted to 4,544," said the Pune health officials.

As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, 2250 more people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus and 65 more deaths have been reported on Wednesday.

"With 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, the total number in the state has spiked to 39,297, including 27,581 active cases and 1,390 deaths," said the Health Department. (ANI)

