Mumbai reports 1725 new cases of coronavirus, 39 deaths today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of cases so far to 30,359.

The death toll has risen to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today in the metropolitan city.

The total number of cases recovered and discharged today stands at 598, while the total number of recovered and discharged so far in the city is 8074.

According to BMC, 27 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in the Dharavi area here today. With this, the total positive cases in Dharavi increased to 1541. (ANI)

