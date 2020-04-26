Mumbai reports 324 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): The city of Mumbai on Sunday reported 324 new cases of COVID-19, taking the count of virus-infected people in the metropolis to 5,194, the Public Health Department has said.

The toll in the city rose to 204 with 13 succumbing to the infection today.

"324 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 5,194 and deaths to 204," said the department.

As many as 135 patients were discharged on Sunday after being recovered from the virus and a total of 897 patients have been discharged till date.

Out of 13 deaths reported today, eight patients were male and five female. While nine patients had co-morbidities, four had age-related risk.

Out of the total discharges, 95 were those residing out of Mumbai but were admitted to the city hospitals. (ANI)

