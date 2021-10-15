Mumbai reports 546 new COVID cases, 5 deaths

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Mumbai reported 546 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday.



According to a health department release, 337 more people have recovered from the disease in the city.

The recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. The city has 5,317 active cases in the city and the death toll is 16,172.

India reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 19.99 per cent higher than yesterday when the country recorded 15,823 cases. The death count has reached 4,51,435 with 246 more fatalities. (ANI)

