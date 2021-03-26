Mumbai reports 5,504 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Mumbai on Thursday reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

2,281 cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

There are 33,961 active cases in the city and the death toll in the city stands at 11,620.



With this, 3,80,115 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the city so far, including 3,33,603 discharges.

Speaking to ANI, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal SAID, "Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has resolved to take up testing to more than 60,000 per day in coming weeks. We have completed 10 lakh vaccinations today and have resolved to increase vaccinations to 1 lakh per day in Mumbai."

He further stated that MCGM has decided to gear up the total availability of Dedicated Covid Health Centre/DCH (Dedicated Covid Healthcentre) COVID beds in Mumbai from 13,773 (out of which 5,140 are vacant) to 21,000 COVID beds in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 31,855, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 95 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

