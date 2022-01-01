Mumbai reports 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Out of 6,347 cases, 5,712 are asymptomatic. 451 patients have been recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the city rose to 7,91,457. The active caseload in the city stands at 22,334.



With 451 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 7,50,158.

On December 31, the city had recorded 5,631 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per the release by the ministry, "The active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent." (ANI)

