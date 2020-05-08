Mumbai reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 11,219

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 692 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Mumbai on Thursday taking the total count to 11,219.

"With 692 new positive cases reported in Mumbai today, the total number of positive cases is 11,219. Meanwhile, 25 deaths have been reported today and total death toll stands at 437," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

It said that of 11,219 cases, 148 people have recovered and have been discharged.

In Maharashtra, 1,362 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and the state's total number of corona cases has risen to 18,120. (ANI)

