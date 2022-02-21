Mumbai reports 96 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, daily count less than 100 after 10 months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai reported 96 new COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The city recorded less than 100 new cases the first time after April last year.

On Sunday. the city had recorded 167 new COVID cases and no death related to the disease.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, there are 1,415 active cases in the city. Meanwhile, 188 patients recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours. With one new death, the COVID death toll in the city mounted to 16,688.



As many as 16,478 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours in Mumbai.

India reported 16,051 new COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. The ministry informed that as many as 37,901 recoveries of COVID-19 infections have been logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,21,24,284.

Single-day rise of 206 fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,12,109. (ANI)

