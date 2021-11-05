Mumbai reports multiple fire calls on Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, multiple fire-calls">fire calls were reported at Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

It included incidents at Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.



"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

As many as 12 fire-calls">fire calls in Thane city were also reported on Thursday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

"The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added. (ANI)

