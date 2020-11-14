Mumbai residents throng Mahim market to buy handmade lanterns

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): People thronged the Kandilwadi Galli at Mahim in Mumbai to buy handmade lanterns for Diwali even though the crowds this year are less than that in previous years.

The markets put up several decorative items which attracted customers. Many people did not adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and practising social distancing.

Amit, a local resident said, "I have come here for Diwali shopping from Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. This market is the best place to buy Kandila (translated as lanterns in English). I really enjoy the festive spirit here."



He said, "In this pandemic, I make sure to wear masks and sanitise my hands after sitting inside the car. I know that COVID-19 is not going to vanish from our lives anytime soon. Also, I do not opt for Chinese decorative items."

A shopkeeper at the market said, "The number of customers in this pandemic has gone down as compared to last year. However, people are still coming to this market to buy lanterns. We have also created fewer lanterns as compared to last year as we were not sure whether we would have been allowed to put up stalls in this market."

She said, "Majority of the customers and shopkeepers have boycotted the use of Chinese products."

Gauresh, a local customer said, "As compared to last year, the market this time is less crowded. I always prefer Indian products to Chinese ones."

Jai, another local customer said, "Owing to COVID-19, this marketplace is less crowded as compared to last year." (ANI)

