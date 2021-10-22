Mumbai: RPF constable saves woman after she loses balance while boarding moving train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved the life of an elderly woman from falling into the gap between the platform and train at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai.



The incident took place on Thursday when a train started moving while a 50-year-old woman was trying to board the train as seen in the CCTV footage of the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai.

Thinking on her feet and showing courage instantly, a female constable pulled her towards the platform saving her from falling into the gap. (ANI)

