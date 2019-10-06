Mumbai: Sale of liquor to be prohibited between Oct 19-21 and on Oct 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): City Collector Shivajirao Jondhale on Sunday issued orders to stop the sale of all kinds of liquor and to close down all liquor shops from October 19 to 21 and on October 24, in view of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"If anyone is found violating these orders, action will be taken against them. If licenced liquor shops are found selling liquor during these days, their licences will be cancelled permanently," a press note from the Collector's office informed.

Prohibitory orders against liquor sale will begin at 6 pm on October 19 and will be effective throughout the day on October 21. The order will remain effective the whole day on October 24 as well.

This prohibitory order against liquor has been issued under section 135 C of Representation of People's Act 1951 and various other rules and regulations governing the sale of country-made liquor and other branded liquors in the state.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes shall be done on October 24. (ANI)

