School children at INS Shikra in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Mumbai: School children visit INS Shikra as part of Navy Week-2019 celebrations

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 06:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): In the course of the celebrations during the Navy Week-2019, children from various schools of the city visited INS Shikra.
About 550 school children from 16 schools visited INS Shikra, on Tuesday, where they witnessed an engaging display of helicopters at the naval air station.
The children were able to see the aircrafts from close quarters and were given an insight into their capabilities.
Earlier on November 18, young cancer patients from the Tata Memorial Cancer institute had also visited INS Shikra.
The Navy Week-2019 is being organised in the run-up to the Navy Day, which in India is celebrated on December 4 to recognize the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy to the country.
December 4 was chosen by the Indian Navy as on that day in 1971, during Operation Trident, the Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar, killing hundreds of Pakistani Navy personnel. (ANI)

