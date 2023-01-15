Mumbai: School principal, teacher booked for punishing class-II student over late fee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Sharadashram Vidyamandir International School principal and a teacher have been booked for allegedly humiliating and punishing an eight-year-old girl student over non-payment of fees, Dadar Police said on Saturday.

Police said that the FIR was filed against the school headmistress Rajita Bale, and class teacher Priya Para for allegedly punishing the girl. They said a case under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 has been registered against the duo.



Officials said that the school's eight-year-old girl is a class II student.

The girl's father in his complaint said that his daughter was not allowed to sit in the unit test conducted by the school due to non-payment of fees and was made to sit separately from other children.

He alleged that school authorities harassed his daughter at the school. "We are looking into the case," officials said. (ANI)

