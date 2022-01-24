Mumbai schools reopen amid declining new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Schools in Mumbai on Monday welcomed students of all classes as they reopened with stringent adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Students were welcomed by teachers at Sadhana Vidyalaya High School, Sion area with enthusiasm.

Principal of the school, Swaroop Sawant told ANI, "We have welcomed students in our school today. We are strictly following the COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing is being maintained and the hands of students are being sanitised."

"Classes via virtual mode will also continue," the principal said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school.

Thackeray on Sunday told reporters, "Even though we are re-opening schools from tomorrow, it is not compulsory for students to come to school. Parents are free to make their own decisions in this regard and should send their children to school only if they feel it is safe."

The schools in Mumbai have been closed since January 4.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 new COVID-19 cases thereby taking the total tally of infections to 75,07,225. As many as 44 fatalities from this virus were logged in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. Of the fresh cases in the state, Mumbai logged 2,550 new COVID-19 cases. On January 16, Mumbai reported 7,895 new cases. (ANI)