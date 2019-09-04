A visual of Mumbai rains. (Photo/ANI)
A visual of Mumbai rains. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai schools to remain closed today as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:26 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Schools in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall which lashed the city last night, causing massive water-logging in several areas.
"In wake of IMD's warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today," the BMC tweeted this morning.
The corporation has urged the school principals to ensure students' safety if they reached school today morning.
"The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," the tweet further read.
Meanwhile, areas like Sion, Parel, Dadar and Byculla received heavy rain in the wee hours today. Incessant rains in the adjoining districts of Mumbai led to water-logging, causing trouble to the commuters. Water-logging also occurred in the areas near King Circle railway station and Gandhi Market.
"We are getting late for our classes as we are not getting autos. Drains are overflowing even some of them are not covered leading to foul smell in the area. The uncovered sewer drains posing a threat to students and passersby," a student told ANI.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai and Thane for the day.
The IMD authorities have also predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days.
"Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of an emergency," tweeted Mumbai Police addressing to Mumbaikars.
The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:26 IST

CBI to file FIR against former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau will a First Information Report (FIR) against former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat in connection with a sting CD case related to alleged horse-trading.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:07 IST

Mumbai: Minor girl gang-raped in Andheri, 3 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Andheri area here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:59 IST

KCR to implement 30-day action plan to develop Telangana villages

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced to implement a 30-day special action plan to develop the villages in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:51 IST

Moradabad: Two thrashed by local on suspicion of child lifting

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Two persons were thrashed by locals in Thakurdwara city in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Tuesday on suspicion of child-lifting, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:44 IST

UP: Villagers thrash 9 laourers over suspicion of child-lifting,...

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): A group of people here allegedly thrashed as many as nine labourers over suspicion of child-lifting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:39 IST

Government planning new Assembly, Secretariat but can't pay...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government is planning to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat but cannot pay the salaries of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) emplo

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:36 IST

UP: Miscreants shoot woman for refusing to lend money

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): A woman was shot at by a group of men for allegedly refusing to lend money to them on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:34 IST

Monsoon showers likely to hit Delhi-NCR on Sep 5 & 6

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas-Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 5 and September 6, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:24 IST

KSRTC buses targeted by protesters after DK Shivakumar's arrest by ED

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case, protests erupted in several parts of Karnataka wherein Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were ta

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:12 IST

Telangana: Two cops held for seeking bribe from sub-registrar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two cops for trying to extort money from a sub-registrar by impersonating as ACB constables.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:48 IST

MP: Video of girl being thrashed, paraded goes viral, police begins probe

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a purported video of a girl being thrashed and paraded went viral on social media, the district police have taken cognizance of the issue and have started looking for the victim.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:20 IST

Heavy rainfall alert issued for East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl