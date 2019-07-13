File photo
File photo

Mumbai: Search teams call off operation to locate toddler who fell into gutter

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:40 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The search operation to rescue a three-year-old boy who fell into a gutter on July 10 in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon has been called off by the Fire Brigade.
Since July 10, a thorough search operation was conducted with the help of a rope, hook anchor, ladder and other rescue equipment, by firemen in 10-kilometre radius from the place of the incident but of no avail as Divyansh Singh was not found by the team. A drone was also brought for help but of no use.
The responsibility of the operation was handed over to API Sheikh, Vanrai Police station and Sub Engineer Sonawane, P/Southward Maintenance Department.
However, Suraj Singh, the father of the victim, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence.
"We talked to the BMC officials today. They said a team of 40 NDRF personnel is conducting a search operation in the sewage creek but we didn't find anyone when we went there. A handful of BMCand Fire Department officials are conducting searching operations in Prem Nagar area, which has already be searched," said Singh.
CCTV footage of the incident was found in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:04 IST

People in outskirts of Delhi are living in fear: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Referring to incidents of mob lynching and those of being forcefully made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', the latest being in Unnao, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has claimed that those residing in the outskirts of Delhi are "living in fear".

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 04:03 IST

Goyal says no privatisation of Railways, targets Congress

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there is "no question and no meaning" of privatising Railways, but public-private partnership will be encouraged and there will be corporatisation of some units.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

4 held, 1400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Anakapalli excise officials along with police recovered 1400 kilograms of cannabis worth over Rs 1.5 crore in Narsipatnam on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:57 IST

Central Railway to run 2 special weekend trains between CSMT, Gorakhpur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Central Railway will run two weekend superfast special trains to cater to the extra rush of passengers between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 02:38 IST

Bengaluru: SIT arrests 2 accused in IMA fraud case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore IMA fraud case has arrested two persons in connection with it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 01:14 IST

Mansukh Mandaviya digitally flags off IWAI ship carrying...

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): In a first, the Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday digitally flagged-off a vessel from Assam's Dhubri to Bangladesh's Narayanganj, carrying 1000 MT of Bhutanese stone.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:11 IST

3 cops sent to judicial custody in case of custodial death in Bihar

Nalanda (Bihar), July 13 (ANI): In the case of the alleged suicide by a person in the police custody here on Thursday, three cops including an Inspector, ASI and a watchman have been sent to judicial custody and a case has been registered under the relevant section of the law.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

UP: Two men arrested for abduction, rape

Fathepur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 56-year-old woman in a moving car in Fathepur, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Karnataka crisis: BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Amid the political upheaval in the state, BJP MLAs reached Ramada resort from the Assembly here on Friday evening. The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days at the facility.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Ahead of polls, Delhi Congress Committee meets to appoint block...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In view of the upcoming assembly election in the city-state, a meeting of Congress Committee observers from 14 districts was held here at Rajiv Bhawan on Friday to discuss and ensure the appointment of 280 block level presidents of the committee within 10 days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 00:00 IST

Will take strict action against those spreading rumours, warns UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After it was reported that three madrasa students, were allegedly thrashed and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups in Unnao, police said it remains alert and will take strict action against those who spread "rumours."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:45 IST

Woman, child killed in road mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A woman and child died while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Naina Devi on Friday.

Read More
iocl