Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.



Kazi, who worked closely with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, 2021.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. He was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

