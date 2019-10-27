Shiva Sena Bhavan lit up on occasion of Diwali. (Photo/ANI)
Shiva Sena Bhavan lit up on occasion of Diwali. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Bhavan, CSMT railway station lit up for Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 06:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, the Shiv Sena Bhavan was decked up with colourful lights during the wee hours on Sunday.
The orange and pink lights have been installed to illuminate the building, which catches the eye of passersby.
The features that have been prominently highlighted in the lighting are the massive poster of the party's founder Keshav Thackeray and an idol of Shivaji Maharaj, which are permanent fixtures of the building's facade.
Diwali celebrations are more special for Sena this time as party chief Uddhav Thackrey's son Aaditya Thackrey has won the recently culminated Assembly elections in the state with a huge margin from Worli constituency.
Apart from the Sena Bhavan, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station was also lit up on the occasion.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. (ANI)

