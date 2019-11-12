Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut admitted in Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was on Monday admitted to Lilavati Hospital here.

The Lilavati Hospital has confirmed Raut's admission. However, there are contradictory claims about the reason behind his hospitalisation.

Sources close to Raut are saying that he is visiting the hospital as part of a routine full-body check-up.

However, sources in the hospital said the leader is facing some cardiac issues and is, therefore, undergoing angiography. (ANI)