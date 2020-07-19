Mumbai: Shiv Sena organises blood donation camp ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's birthday on July 27, Shiv Sena members organised a blood donation camp in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Sunday.

In this blood donation camp, donors were given grain packets in return for donating blood. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present at the event.

While speaking on the initiative, Kishori Pednekar said, "Our great blood donation camp of Shiv Sena was recognised by the world. It was even noted in the Guinness Book of World Records. Since then it has started. We organise a blood donation camp every year before Uddhav Thackeray's birthday."

"As many as 6,000 to 7,000 blood donations are done. we maintained social distancing while conducting the blood donation exercise. The donators were given hot water and grains," she added.

Commenting on the surge in COVID-19 cases, Pednekar said that one must look at the recovery rates and doubling rates, instead of the increase in the number of cases. She added that the only matter of concern is that the number of asymptomatic patients is increasing.

"Cases would increase since there is more testing. There will be a point from where the number of cases would decrease," added Pednekar. (ANI)

