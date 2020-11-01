Earthen lamp market in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]
Earthen lamp market in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]

Mumbai: Shopkeepers selling earthen lamps expect good business as customers boycott Chinese products

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2020 06:44 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Shopkeepers selling earthen lamps and decorative items hope to have good business in the current festive season.
"Chinese items are being ignored by customers. We will definitely be benefited by it as we are keeping handmade products made in India in our shop," a shopkeeper said.


A shopkeeper said that there should be marketing of products so that more people know about these.
"We have made lamps that used to come from China earlier. Their sale is good. We're keeping only handmade made in India products. We get orders from across the country and even from abroad. There should be marketing of our products so that more people know about us," Dilip, a shopkeeper said. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl