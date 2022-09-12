Mumbai: Six minor girls escaped from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill

Govandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Six girls escaped from the Government Girls Hostel located in the Govandi area of Mumbai by breaking the window and grill of the toilet.

Shockingly, before fleeing, these girls locked the gate of the constable's room from the outside so that the constable could not follow them.

All these six girls are minors. The police have been able to identify all the girls.

Local Police are investigating further in this matter.

Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)