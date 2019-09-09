Mumbai: Snow Ganesha idol with Chandrayaan-2 theme steals the show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A Ganesha idol made up of natural snow with India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 as a theme in the background steals the show this Ganesha Chaturthi here in Mumbai. Visitors from all corners of Mumbai thronged for the 'darshan' of 'snow Ganesha'.

The idol is kept at below -10 degrees Celsius temperature at "Snow World" in Mumbai's Phoenix market city and is made up of more than 500 Kg's of ice/snow.

Sushant, curator of the idol said that "snow Ganesha" is made for the last 7 years.

"This year it is special as it is not Ganpati Bappa alone which is installed but also the theme this year is India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2," said Sushant.

Visitors are performing 'Pooja' and 'Aarti' .

"We feel proud to see that our Lord Ganesha is associated with our moon mission Chandrayaan-2," said Vivek Singh.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival which kick-started on September 2 culminates with the 'Visarjan' (immersion) of Ganesha idols in water bodies. (ANI)

