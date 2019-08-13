Mumbai: Special court postpones judgement in a case against Chhota Rajan for Aug 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A special MCOCA court on Tuesday postponed its judgement in the B R Shetty extortion and attempt to murder case for August 20.

Jailed gangster Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan and four others are accused in the case.

Hotelier BR Shetty was fired upon allegedly by the henchmen of Rajan in Amboli area of Mumbai in 2013.

After his arrest on October 25, 2015, in Bali, Indonesia, Rajan was deported to India. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi and is facing several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder among others.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was enacted in 1999. (ANI)

