Mumbai: Streets waterlogged due to heavy rains, flight operations affected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Heavy rains caused water logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Mumbai streets were flooded due to heavy rains today, Dahisar streets were also completely waterlogged. Commuters were facing problems due to heavy water-logging issue in different parts of the city today.

Even the vehicles and pedestrians waded through flooded streets in Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall in the area.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain in the city for the next few days.

The maximum and minimum temperature hovered at 30.4 degrees Celsius and 25.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

An airport spokesperson said, "Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am today, the visibility at the airport has been fluctuating. There is a delay due to the weather. There has been no flight cancellation. However, three diversions have taken place."

Earlier, the spokesperson had said, "Due to heavy rains, there was no movement of flights at the airport."

Rains have wreaked havoc in Mumbai with 27 people dying in a wall collapse incident in Malad on July 5. (ANI)

