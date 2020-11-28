Mumbai: Sunday mass to resume tomorrow after months of closure due to pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Churches in Mumbai are set to resume mass services from tomorrow with government prescribed guidelines after several months of closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Maharashtra government had allowed religious places to reopen from November 16, churches in Mumbai remained shut for the public and only private prayers were allowed inside the church premises.

According to a statement from the Our Lady Of Salvation Church in Dadar (W), face masks will be made compulsory and social distancing is to be maintained at all times.

Adults above the age of 65 years, children below 10, and persons with fever, cold, cough, and comorbidities will not be allowed inside church premises.

"The government suddenly announced the reopening of religious places at a time when we were not prepared with the necessary infrastructure in regard to COVID-19 precautions. So we took our time for all the necessary arrangements like foot-pedal sanitiser dispensers, demarcation for social distancing, and availability of spare masks for the visitors," Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for Archbishop of Bombay, told ANI last week.

All religious places of worship had been closed in the nationwide lockdown on March 25 as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are currently 87,969 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 6,185 new cases being reported on Friday. The total count in the state now stands at 18,08,550, including 16,72,627 recoveries and 46,898 deaths. (ANI)