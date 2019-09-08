NCP leader Supriya Sule speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Mumbai: Supriya Sule joins protesters against felling of trees in Aarey

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday joined in with the locals at Aarey Colony who are protesting against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Tree Authority's decision to slash 2,700 trees in the locality.
"I care about the Aarey Colony. Environmentalists are opposing the cutting down of trees in the area. Global warming has become a big challenge for us. In some places there is flood and in some there is drought," Sule said while speaking to reporters.
She said that NCP holds that development should happen but not at the cost of cutting down trees. She further held that NCP has always voted against the cutting down of trees in the municipal corporation.
Sule said that she will meet the Chief Minister and ask him to listen to the protesters.
"As a Mumbaikar, I would want to meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on September 12. There are many people who are opposing the cutting of trees and the Chief Minister should hear them out," she said.
Residents of Aarey Colony have been protesting against the cutting down of 2,700 trees for making a car shed for Mumbai Metro and the matter has even been moved to the court. (ANI)

