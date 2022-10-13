Mumbai: Taxi driver arrested for doing obscene acts looking at school girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): A taxi driver was arrested by the police, for allegedly doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls, Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sikander Khan. As per the police, he was doing obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school.



A teacher complained to the police about the taxi driver, after which a case was registered against the accused, the police said.

The Mumbai Police informed ANI that the police had arrested the 35-year-old.

"Mumbai's Colaba Police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver, Sikander Khan, on the charges of indulging in obscene acts by looking at the school girls near a school. The case was filed after a teacher gave a complaint post-learning about the driver's antics." (ANI)

