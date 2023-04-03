Mumbai: Three arrested in road rage incident in Borivali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Three accused involved in a road rage incident in Borivali area were arrested on Monday, police here said.

Police stated that the complainant Aamir Rehan Harris (19) was manhandled by three accused in the incident. The accused persons are identified as Suraj Bappa Nad, Shelton Anthony Dias and Purushottam Chandan Badlani.

"The complainant had gone out with his friend, and as they reached Mandapeshwar Metro Station in Borivali West a speeding car overtook them and stopped them in the middle of the road. They threatened the complainant and asked him to get out of the car and abused him. Later they got into a scuffle with him," a police official said.



"The accused threatened the victim and asked him to show his driving license and asked him to get out of the car, when the victim did not open the car door, one of the accused tried to open it by putting his hand inside the car. The accused assaulted the victim and fled from the spot when the crowd gathered," the official added.

After this incident, the victim reached the nearest MHB Colony Police Station and lodged a complaint.

In this regard, the Senior Inspector of MHB Colony police station Sudhir Kudalkar said, "The three accused were identified and arrested within four hours of registering the case after accessing their addresses from Road Transport Office (RTO) records".

He said that a case has been registered under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

"Police registered a case under IPC section 341,323,504,506 (2) and arrested 3 people by registering a case under the Motor Vehicle Act," he said. (ANI)

