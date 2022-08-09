Mumbai: Three held for defrauding gangster Chhota Shakeel's close aide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested three people on Monday for defrauding gangster Chhota Shakeel's close aide Salim Fruit of Rs 50 lakh by pretending to save him from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal Devraj Singh, Jafar Usmani and Pawan Durijeja, the police said.

This came after the arrest of Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi aka Salim Fruit who is associated with gangster Chota Shakeel.



On Thursday, NIA arrested one Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, said the officials.

The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," NIA said. (ANI)

