Mumbai to start COVID vaccination for pregnant women from tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) will start inoculating pregnant women with COVID-19 vaccines from Thursday.



The decision was taken after a recommendation from the Experts' Task Force. MCGM has been identified in 35 centres across Mumbai to vaccinate pregnant women.

"The MCGM is constantly making all-out efforts to prevent the disease 'COVID-19'. As per the order of the Central Government, from January 16, 2021, in the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the COVID vaccination is being carried out in stages and regularly and from May 19, 2021, the vaccination of lactating mothers has been started. Now, as per the recommendations of the National Vaccination Technical Advisory Group and the National Expert Group for COVID-19 vaccination, the Government of India has included pregnant women in the COVID-19 vaccination. Preventive COVID vaccination for pregnant mothers will start from July 15," reads the MCGM notification.

Mumbai reported 441 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Tuesday. The city has now 6,950 active cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 7,243 new COVID cases and 196 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state health department. (ANI)

