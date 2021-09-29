Mumbai traffic control receives hoax call about threat to employees at International airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Mumbai Police traffic control received a hoax call on Wednesday in which a caller claimed a threat to the lives of employees working at the Mumbai International airport, said police.

According to the police, the caller is a Lucknow resident.



The Police stated that they are in touch with Lucknow police and the accused will be brought to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police has lodged a complaint against the accused under sections 505(1)(b), 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sahar police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

