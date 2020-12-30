Mumbai: Traffic cop dies after dumper hits his scooty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): A 40-year-old traffic police constable died and a traffic warden was injured in Mumbai's suburbs after a dumper hit their two-wheeler in Goregaon East on Tuesday.



As per Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mumbai suburbs, Pandurang Sapkal (40) was posted at Dindoshi traffic division of the city and was going somewhere on his scooty with his traffic warden when the incident took place.

"Pandurang Sapkal along with traffic warden was going on his scooty on Western Express Highway, when a dumper dashed him. He was declared dead," DCP said. (ANI)

