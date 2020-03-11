Mumbai Traffic police nail down violators on Holi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday took action against more than three thousand people for riding without a helmet and 486 people for drunken driving.

According to officials, actions were taken against 5,396 people till 8 pm on Tuesday.

Police said that 1,471 people were caught overspending, 486 drunken driving, 341 riding triple on a two-wheeler and 3,025 riding without a helmet. (ANI)

