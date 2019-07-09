Mumbai: Train movement halted towards Mumbai-Pune line after boulder falls on track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Train movement on Mumbai-Pune line on Central Railway route on Monday was affected after a boulder fell on the down line between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill here.

According to the officials, down line and middle line of the route was affected.

However, Central railway in a tweet said: "Due to nonstop efforts of dedicated staff, Central Railway Mumbai suburban services on Mainline, harbour, trans harbour, 4th corridor are running in spite of unprecedented rains."

Similarly, on July 5, a landslide occurred at Mumbai Pune railway route, near Monkey Hill which disrupted the movement of the train on the same track.

Commuters were facing problems due to heavy water-logging issue in different parts of the city due to the intermittent rain in the state.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days. (ANI)

