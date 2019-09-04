Representative Image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Train services affected due to continuous, heavy rains

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Following incessant and heavy downpour in the state, trains services have been severely affected in the state.
Official Twitter Account of Central Railway on Wednesday read "Due to continuous and heavy rains train services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on main line. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor"
According to the IMD, Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 25 -degree Celcius and 23 -degree Celcius, respectively.
Rains for past few days is relentless in several parts across Maharashtra and it has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:29 IST

Democracy entrenched itself in Maldives: LS Speaker Om Birla

Male (Maldives), September 4 (ANI): In the past few months, democracy has entrenched itself in Maldives due to inclusive development-oriented and transparent approach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:27 IST

Police nabs most wanted criminal from Faridabad

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Haryana Police have arrested an absconding criminal accused in many cases, from Faridabad here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:21 IST

Huge responsibility on my shoulders: Kumari Selja on her...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has been appointed as president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday ahead of Assembly polls in the state said that it is a huge responsibility on her shoulders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Hooda thanks Sonia for appointing him CLP leader, poll committee chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for appointing him Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:56 IST

Bihar: ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): ICICI bank's Government Banking Business Country Head Saurabh Kumar Singh presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:49 IST

Religion is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a war of words broke out with Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the word "religion" is nowhere mentioned in Indian citizenship laws.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:43 IST

Cong revamps Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): In a bid to revamp its organisation, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday approved the proposal to reorganise All India Congress Committee (AICC) Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology & Data Cell.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Panchkula violence: Court rejects bail plea of Honeypreet

Chandigarh [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence two years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:40 IST

U'khand: CM announces free travel in buses to ART centres for...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that people undergoing HIV treatment can now avail free travel service in the state buses to Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers to avail medical facilities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:33 IST

After demonetisation, GST, floods hit Agra's footwear industry hard

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Yet to recover from the setbacks Agra's footwear industry suffered due to demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the industry has now been hit hard by floods.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:28 IST

'Vendetta politics': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Shivakumar's arrest

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that party leader D K Shivakumar's arrest was politically motivated and accused the BJP-led government of using central agencies to "target individuals".

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:14 IST

MHA refutes media reports, says foreign journalist can visit...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday refuted as "misleading and incorrect", the media reports claiming Assam being placed under protected area category by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) following the controversy generated by the Nat

Read More
iocl