Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project likely to be completed by 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde said that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project is likely to be completed by October 2022.

He along with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief RA Rajiv on Friday visited the site of MTHL project.



"We are hopeful that the project will be completed by October 2022. It will be beneficial for people of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Raigad," Shinde said.

According to the MMRDA, the project aims to facilitate decongestion of the island city by improving connectivity between Island city and the mainland (Navi Mumbai) and development of Navi Mumbai Region.

MMRDA has undertaken the implementation of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project, connecting Sewri on Mumbai side to Chirle on Navi Mumbai side. (ANI)

