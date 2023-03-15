Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Two persons were detained for allegedly chasing a woman political leader on a bike, informed Dadar police officials.



The arrests came after the leader had filed a complaint that the two men on a bike chased her and also made some offensive gestures at her.

"A woman leader filed a complaint at Dadar police station after two men on a bike chased her and made some gestures at her. We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354D,352 and 34," an officer said.

The police said they were interrogating both accused and further investigation was underway. (ANI)

