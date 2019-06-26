Mumbai: Two held in robbery at elderly couple's house in Charkop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the robbery at an elderly couple's house in the Charkop area of West Kandivali here.

According to the police, the arrested woman committed the robbery, while her accomplice, a male jeweller purchased the looted jewellery from her. Around 210 grams of gold jewellery, worth over Rs five lakh were recovered from the accused.

The robbery took place at the senior citizen couple's house, on June 23. However, fearing for their lives, the couple did not report the incident. The police took cognizance of the incident on a tip and convinced the elderly couple to file a complaint, a senior police official said.

Crime branch unit 11 of Mumbai Police, then, constituted a special team to investigate the case and made arrests within three days.

The police have registered a case under Section 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 454 (Lurking house-breaking to commit punishable offence) and 457 (Lurking house-breaking by night to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

