Mumbai: Two including an 11-year-old boy die of drowning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Two people including an 11-year-old boy died after drowning at two separate places in the city on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at around 2:30 pm when a man drowned in the sea at Juhu Silver Bridge (Godrej Chowpati), near Iskon temple, Juhu, Andheri (West).

The second incident occurred near the marine beach where a boy drowned in the sea, at Sundar Mahal junction at around 3:15 pm. The boy was identified as Bhairava Ramesh Bariya and was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital. (ANI)

