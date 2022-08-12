Mumbai: Two men drown in Bandra creek; one body recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Fire Brigade officials of Mumbai have recovered the body of one of the two persons who drowned in the creek at SV Road and Sea Link Road Junction in the Bandra West area.

The body was found floating in the creek near Reclamation Flyover. The deceased was identified as Javed Alam Shaikh.



"It was learnt that the body of one Javed Alam Shaikh who drowned on August 11 (as per rescue service call at 2333 hours) was found floating in the creek near Reclamation Flyover Bridge. The body was removed using the manilla rope and then handed over to the Police," Fire Brigade officials said.

However, the body of the other person who drowned in the creek is yet to be found.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

